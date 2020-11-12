VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson made a stop by USD today for the veterans dedication on campus.
After the event, Dusty Johnson spoke on what people can expect for COVID-19 relief in the upcoming session.
“We are still not where we need to be from a testing perspective, we should be doing three million tests a day in this country, we’re not,” said Johnson. “People are waiting entirely too long for results , there’s a role for congress to be stepping up and assisting with some of those funds and also frankly I want to keep the kids in schools if we can do so safely. That takes additional staffing, protective equipment sanitizer, air handling equipment. If there’s a role in the federal government in helping keep the kids in schools safe, we should be doing it.”
Latest Stories
- Man’s best friend: Siouxland veteran receives support from service dog
- Kohl’s recalls over 500K candles prone to ‘high flames,’ ‘burn hazard’
- YouTube down: Users report widespread problems
- Rep. Dusty Johnson makes stop at USD veterans dedication
- Digital Exclusive: JROTC honor veterans with outdoor ceremony