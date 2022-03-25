SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Staff of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s Third District will be visiting Nebraska cities to hold mobile office hours.
According to a release, Smith’s staff member will be at one of his many mobile offices to meet directly with constituents. There, they can discuss federal issues and use available services.
The mobile offices will be in Arthur, South Sioux City, Franklin, Loup City, Burwell, and Auburn.
In South Sioux City, Smith’s staff will be at City Hall on April 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The full list of locations and hours include the following:
Thursday, March 31
Arthur County Courthouse
205 Fir Street, Arthur
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
—
Monday, April 4
South Sioux City Hall
1615 1st Avenue, South Sioux City
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
—
Tuesday, April 5
Franklin County Courthouse
405 15th Avenue, Franklin
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT
—
Tuesday, April 26
Sherman County Courthouse
630 O Street, Loup City
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
—
Garfield County Courthouse
250 South 8th Avenue, Burwell
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
—
Wednesday, April 27
Nemaha County Courthouse
1824 N Street, Auburn
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
—
You can contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900, or Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 for additional information.