SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Staff of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s Third District will be visiting Nebraska cities to hold mobile office hours.

According to a release, Smith’s staff member will be at one of his many mobile offices to meet directly with constituents. There, they can discuss federal issues and use available services.

The mobile offices will be in Arthur, South Sioux City, Franklin, Loup City, Burwell, and Auburn.

In South Sioux City, Smith’s staff will be at City Hall on April 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The full list of locations and hours include the following:

Thursday, March 31

Arthur County Courthouse

205 Fir Street, Arthur

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

—

Monday, April 4

South Sioux City Hall

1615 1st Avenue, South Sioux City

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

—

Tuesday, April 5

Franklin County Courthouse

405 15th Avenue, Franklin

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT

—

Tuesday, April 26

Sherman County Courthouse

630 O Street, Loup City

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

—

Garfield County Courthouse

250 South 8th Avenue, Burwell

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

—

Wednesday, April 27

Nemaha County Courthouse

1824 N Street, Auburn

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

—

You can contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900, or Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 for additional information.