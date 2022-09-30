SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — REO Speedwagon has announced that they will be making their way to Sioux City in 2023.

REO Speedwagon will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theater on March 17, 2023, OVG360 announced Friday.

REO Speedwagon has been a part of the rock scene since 1967 and is known for hits such as “Keep on Loving You, “Take It On the Run”, and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” Their album Hi Infidelity spent 15 weeks as a number one song and earned a 10X Diamond Award for surprising more than 10 million sales in the U.S.

Tickets go on sale October 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in-person at the Primebank Box Office located within the Tyson Events Center or online on their website.