SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The cost to rent farmland in Iowa has reached a 10 year high, according to a new survey done by Iowa State University.

According to ISU’s survey, the average rental cost for farmland in 2023 is $280 per acre compared to $230 in 2020.

Chad Hart is an economics professor at Iowa State University, he says there are two factors that play into the rise in rental farmland.

“A lot of it is related to the higher corn and soybean prices we’ve experienced over the past couple of years. You combine that with some additional government support flowing into agriculture, especially after covid, all lending itself to agriculture continuing to reinvest in itself. And typically when we reinvest in land that means those land prices do tend to go higher,” said Chad Hart, economics professor at Iowa State University.

In 2013, farm rent was at a record $270 per acre, and Hart says rental costs tend to go through periods of highs and lows.

“You look back at the land values of 2011, 2012, and the 2013 we saw very similar spike in agricultural land values in cash rents. Farmers have been doing very well at that time, we saw those translate into higher costs, we wrestled with those higher costs for a few years, and we sorta cycled back through that again,” said Hart.

Those currently renting farmland won’t see much affect.

“As we’re looking for folks who are wanting to get into farming, it is much more challenging now, because of these higher land costs. And so that is a strong barrier if you will that may prevent some folks to return back into farming,” said Hart.

Hart says the farmland rental prices have hit their metaphorical peak of costs and may soon start to decline.