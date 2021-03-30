Rent, utility assistance available for Iowans struggling to pay their bills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Help is on the way to Iowans who are struggling to pay their rent or utility bills, all thanks to the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

The program includes $195 million from the federal COVID-19 relief package, which will be used to provide up to 12 months of aid to those impacted by the pandemic.

It will also help families who own a home avoid foreclosures with up to four months of mortgage payment assistance.

The program is being offered to Iowa households with a household income of no more than 80% of the area’s median income.

“It is a federal program, so there’s federal guidelines and documentation requirements that go along with it. These are all spelled out in very much detail on Iowahousingrecovery.com, but the main guidelines are you have to be income qualified,” said Ashley Jared, Communications Director at Iowa Finance Authority.

Those living in Polk County, they’re asked to apply to the Des Moines and Polk County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

People who live in the other counties in the state can apply through the Iowa Finance Authority.