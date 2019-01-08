Renovations start on major downtown project Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - After 4 decades of sitting vacant, the historic Warrior and Davidson buildings are now one step closer to bringing new life into the downtown area.

North west restoration company's, T.J. Harrison says,“It's our first day here.”

After hitting countless roadblocks, contractors are finally beginning work on the renovation project.

Harrison says, "A full year restoration. We're going to be coming through fixing windows, replacing a lot of brick work, just a solid restoration of the complete building.”

Plans for the building call for the Warrior and part of the Davidson building to be converted into a Marriott Autograph brand hotel.

The Davidson will have restaurant and commercial space on the first floor. Many of those rooms are already up for lease.

Downtown partners, Ragen Cote says, “You’re looking for places like salons and boutiques, places that have retail and shops.”

The renovations have been a long time in the making and Siouxlander’s are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Cote says, “This is something we’ve looked forward to for a long time, I know the community much longer. For the north side it’s a big development area that’s underserved.”

The city has also been a strong advocate for this project, council member Ronda Capron saying it will be a great addition to the downtown area.

“It’s going to be just Iconic, It’s going to be beautiful and historic and it’s going to be just a perfect addition to Sioux city," says Capron.