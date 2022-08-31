SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After 25 years, the Cargill Auditorium at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will be getting a face lift.

With an initial donation of $10,000 from Jebro, Inc., the community college is planning to upgrade the seating and technology of the space, which is used for much more than just the students, but also hosts a number of community events.

KCAU 9 spoke with Rod Birdsell of Jebro, Inc. about why they decided to donate.

“There’s so many options to improve your companies or work together with western iowa tech, its really a great benefit for the community,” said birdsell.

The college did not have an estimate on how much the project is going to cost but they are brainstorming fundraising ideas.