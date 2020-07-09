Renovations at Lewis and Clark Park continue

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A five-year capital improvement project at Lewis and Clark Park continues.

Demolition crews spent Wednesday taking down the ballpark’s 27-year-old ticket and business office as part of a stadium improvement project. A new $750,000 office complex will be built in the same location.

“Inside, we’ll actually have three offices, then we will have a big workspace for our interns, three ticket windows, and finally, our big thing, our team gift shop will get moved in there,” said Boyd Pitkin, Sioux City Explorers General Manager.

Other improvements already completed include utility and drainage improvements, and repaving of the stadium parking lot.

Additional improvements scheduled for this year include work to the exterior of suites and press box and replacement of stadium fencing.

Stadium seat replacement is scheduled for fiscal 2021.

