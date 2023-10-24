SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The community of Remsen is holding its annual Oktoberfest in the upcoming weekend.

Held on the last Saturday in October, the Remsen Oktoberfest is meant to celebrate the community’s Luxembourg and German heritage while celebrating the end of harvest. The event has been going on since 1973.

The day starts Saturday, Oct. 28, with a craft and vendor fair opening at 9 a.m. at MMCRU. It will go until 2 p.m. with 75 vendors presenting their offerings.

Also opening at 9 a.m. and going until noon is the Remsen Heritage Museum.

The Remsen St. Mary’s High School will be hosting multiple forms of Bavarian entertainment.

1 p.m. — Tapping of the MARTO Golden Keg (free while it lasts!)

1-11 p.m. — Beer garden open

1:30 p.m. — Children’s Bavarian costume and dance contest

4-7:30 p.m. — All-you-can-eat German, Luxembourg, and American feast (Ticket are $18 and sales end at 7 p.m.)

2:30-6:30 p.m. — Jim Kucera Band

7-11 p.m. — The Alpensterne Band

Tickets can be bought in advance at American Bank and Iowa State Bank in Remsen.

Kurtis Kroeger was in the KCAU 9 News Studio to speak more about the event.