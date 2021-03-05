Remsen woman charged with insurance fraud

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A Remsen woman is charged with insurance fraud after allegedly providing false information to her insurance company to receive additional insurance benefits.

According to a release from the Iowa Insurance Division, Stephanie Lynn Rink, 32, of Remsen, is charged with one count of insurance fraud, presenting false information, a class D felony following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The charge stems from an investigation beginning in March of 2020. A criminal complaint filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau said that Rink was involved in a vehicle collision in June of 2019 and another collision in August of 2019. After the August incident, Rink provided false information to her insurance company indicating damage from the June 2019 collision had been repaired when it had not to receive additional insurance benefits to which she would not have otherwise entitled.

Rink was arrested and booked in the Plymouth County Jail on February 25. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond. A trial will be set for a future date.