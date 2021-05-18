Remsen students deliver lunch to elderly as part of annual service project

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Remsen St. Mary’s High School students weren’t able to serve their community last year because of COVID-19. So, this year, they made sure their service was not only memorable, but delicious.

More than a dozen Remsen St. Mary’s sophomores partnered with Klein on 9 Restaurant to deliver lunch to the elderly.

“Originally got the idea from Evenings with Caring. That’s where we go visit the elderly people and go talk to them, and it just stemmed from there and like, why don’t we do it during school, and why don’t we bring them lunch to try and make their day for them,” says Tate Tentinger, a St. Mary’s student.

This year’s lunch is part of an annual service project by the school’s sophomore class. Last year, the pandemic canceled the project making this year even more important.

“We at St. Mary’s believe it is so extremely important to serve the shut-ins in our community and just people in general. And especially since COVID kept so many people in their homes, we thought we would go to them,” says Mary Arens, a teacher at St. Mary’s.

It’s a gesture that put a smile on the faces of students and the community members they served.

“We got a phone call, and we were very surprised, and we were really delightful that we did. The food was delicious and we are very fortunate that we were able to do this. They selected us to do this, and that was very important,” says Joe Kane, a lunch recipient.

Tentinger came up with the idea and says that he was so passionate about it, that he emailed his teacher after school one day and organized this event.