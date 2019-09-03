According to a Facebook post shared by Akron police, police in Remsen are looking for a 27-year old woman who has been missing since Aug. 30.
Nikki Ann Trometer is five foot 7, with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes. She also has several tattoos.
Trometer is believed to be travelling to Rochester, Minnesota with a man called Daniel or Danny.
Officials say Trometer may be in a 2013 white Durango or a different gold vehicle.
If you have any information about Nikki Trometer or the man she’s with, please call the Remsen Police Department at 712-768-2286 or the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at 712-546-8191.
Remsen Police ask for help finding missing woman
