LEMARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Remsen, Iowa, has been arrested on multiple counts of child porn.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said that Aaron Matthew Henry, 39, was arrested on Thursday in Plymouth County.

The arrest happened after an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with assistance from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry has been arrested and charged with three counts of purchasing/possessing depictions of a minor in a sex act. The charges are aggravated misdemeanors.