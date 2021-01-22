Remsen grocery store destroyed by fire being rebuilt

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Two and a half years after the Farm Fresh Foodtown caught fire, the space has a new owner, the city of Remsen.

“That drug out until last summer and that owner was going to move out of town and so at that time, we reached out to see if we could purchase the property from him before he moved out of town.” said economic developer treasurer Jeremy Bunkers.

Bunker needed the community’s help. He said that’s when investors and donations started pouring in. That’s when Bunkers contacted another grocer in the area, to see if he’d be interested in expanding.

He agreed.

“It’s been very nice. Great feeling to have that support,” Bunkers said.

Dick Sievers is one of those people.

“When I was serving on the Remsen City Council, which has been almost two and half to three years ago, I was approached by an area economic development director about our need for a grocery store,” said Sievers

So is Todd Tentinger.

“It’ll help with our community, for the school to keep the school going, to maybe get more development with housing, more businesses maybe, a little more attractive to come into town. It’s just a huge, huge, it’s priceless to get that place to come back here in town. Words cant say enough,” said Tentinger.

For them, and other people in Remsen, it’s a necessity.

“It keeps folks in town it takes care of the needs of seniors that cant travel, it’s just one of the core businesses I would say. For us to lose it, was pretty devastating really for the community but the opportunity to get that back was really exciting.”

The grocery store is expected to open this summer on Memorial Day.

