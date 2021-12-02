Reminder: Practice safety when putting up Christmas lights

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — If you have taken advantage of the recent warm weather to hang up Christmas lights around your homes, be aware the festive decorations can pose a danger.

Christmas lights cause 770 house fires every year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. While the lights sold in stores are safety-tested to prevent fires, user error is most often the cause of these fires.

Rob Scheitler, the owner of Le Mars’ Christmas Acres, shared something he learned about fire safety while using more than 200,000 lights.

“Check your lights and don’t overload your circuits,” Scheitler said. “We run on 25 circuits here coming out, 25 main feeds. But we’re all LED and we’re switching our blow molds to LED as well, so it doesn’t have a lot of power to run this what we do. If you’re going to use the old fashion C-7s and C-9 bulbs then really watch out, don’t overload your circuits.”

Another important tip is to not use lights intended for indoor use outside of your home since the elements can cause wires to fray and spark a fire.