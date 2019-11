SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The clocks are ticking, you have less than 12 hours to clear off your sidewalks if you haven’t already.

Sioux City City Code requires sidewalks next to homes and businesses be shoveled in that timeframe.

After that, the city will take complaints and allow another 24-hour courtesy before shoveling the property and billing the owner.

The costs include labor, a $100 administration fee, plus increasing penalties and court costs if you’re a repeating offender.