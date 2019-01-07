Remembering the USS Sioux City commission

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The commissioning of the USS Sioux City was a momentous occasion for Siouxlanders.

But not everyone could be there for the big day. Thanks in part to the Sioux City Journal and the Betty Strong Encounter Center those unable to attend in person, can now live the experience through photographs.

From the announcement, to the actual ceremony, visitors were walked step by step through the journey.

"Gives them a chance to experience it and see the point of view and have sort of a vicarious experience through the images and explanations of people who were there," says Connie Jones from the Betty Strong Encounter Center.