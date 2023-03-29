SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — “It’s about them, not me,” are words that Treyla Lee humbly lives by.

Over the years, Lee has had her hand in just about any organization or program you could think of.

“One would be an appointment I received with my sorority as a regional rep. for the Midwestern region. That has probably been the most rewarding,” Lee said.

To list all of Lee’s accomplishments or accolades would take hours, but to name a few, Lee has served as The Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, vice president of the local NAACP chapter, the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Her current role though, Lee serves as a recruiter for an adoption agency in Sioux City, adding to the list of thousands impacted by her work.

“There have been occasions where there have been individuals, college students, that have almost lost scholarships due to academics but have worked so hard athletically, I’ve advocated and helped guide them, I’ve helped youth get into leadership roles and guide them in their education.”

So what is her driving motivation?

“The biggest gain is seeing the outcome. It’s like planting a flower and then when you see it blossom to its full capacity, then you really reap the benefits for it.”

And her dedication is unmatched.

“I struggle with contentness and being content, for me, means complacency. I think there’s always an opportunity to take advantage of, there’s always a better way to improve yourself, to educate yourself to give back.”

When Lee does find time aside from helping others, she is working on herself. She is currently in the process of getting her doctorate.

“I don’t set out to be a remarkable woman, I don’t set out to be anything other than Treyla. Treyla is a continued work in progress, she is continuing to grow and develop and deciding what her long-term game is going to be, I just set out the best me I can be.”

Helping and inspiring others along the way.

“The world is so big and there are so many opportunities, and yes, I can’t do everything, but I’m sure going to try.”