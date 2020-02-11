Remarkable Women Finalist: Chris Ferry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – She started in survival mode as a young mother with two daughters. She balanced three jobs and an education, all while making family her top priority.

Now, this entrepreneur is breaking boundaries, helping young women and families do the same. It’s what makes Chris Ferry a KCAU 9 “Remarkable Woman.”

“Even as young girls it was my sister and I and my mom for the longest time and we saw her always work hard,” said Lexi Morgan, Ferry’s daughter.

Holding down three jobs as a single mom, Ferry received her degree in Accounting and Finance in 1998. Now, she’s living her dream as a partner at IBC Insurance and launched a recruiting firm with some of her closest friends.

“I think making sure you’re doing what you’re truly passionate about then everything will fall into place as long as you have the right people around you,” said Chris Ferry.

Ferry is also the Board President of Girls Inc., Sioux City, a non-profit organization, creating a safe place for young girls to learn and grow.

She said being apart of this non-profit allows her to support young women and families in ways she didn’t always have.

“One of the things I wish I would have had back then was to be able to take my girls to a place like Girls Inc because it was just so hard.” Ferry said.

With five, soon to be six grandchildren, Ferry saw a need for a more personalized educational experience. Not just for her grandchildren but for others, too. That’s why she’s opening Theodore’s Academy, a Pre-school and Childcare Center named after her father.

“It’s extremely emotional for me… we want to be able to continue to provide the legacy and something for them to grow on and our grandchildren and their grandchildren.” Ferry said.

For all she has done, Ferry says her greatest accomplishment has been raising her daughters, as she watches them flourish to become hard workers who put their family first, as she did them.

“Seeing her always putting us first even though she had so many prior commitments…It showed that really anybody can do it if you try and if you really want to,” said Morgan.

Ferry says being a successful business woman is hard work but it’s who you surround yourself with that makes all the difference. She says what she does in the community is all about improving the lives of Siouxland families.