Remarkable Women winners trip canceled due to virus outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 and its parent company, Nexstar, have also been affected by the coronavirus.

KCAU 9 and other Nexstar locations around the country recently announced the winners of their Remarkable Women contest.

Our Siouxland winner, Monica Venesky, was scheduled to join other winners on a trip to New York City and “The Mel Robbins Show”.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Robbins has suspended production of her show and the trip to New York City has been canceled.

Monica will receive a voucher for airfare and hotel to travel to New York City at a time of her choosing. KCAU 9 congratulates her for being named Siouxland’s Remarkable Woman.