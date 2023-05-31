SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU and parent company, Nexstar, wrapped up the Remarkable Women campaign with a check presentation on Wednesday to Women Aware.

Treyla Lee was selected as this year’s Remarkable Woman. Her impact on the Siouxland community through her involvement in several non-profits made her stand out amongst great candidates this year. Part of Lee’s prize was to name an organization to receive a donation from Nexstar.

“Well in honor of Women’s history month, I thought it would be most acceptable to award Women Aware, you know just to have that fine line of having an opportunity to recognize the organization,” Lee said.

Back in April, Treyla and the other remarkable women were flown to Los Angeles for 2 days of events. KCAU and Nexstar are proud to celebrate all of the women who contribute so much to their communities.