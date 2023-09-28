WASHINGTON (KCAU) — A U.S. Airman from Cherokee who was killed during World War II has been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

The DPAA said that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Max E. Dailey, 21, of Cherokee, was officially accounted for on June 22.

Dailey served with the 409th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force in 1943.

On August 1, 29143, the B-34 Liberator aircraft that Dailey was a navigator for crashed due to an enemy anti-aircraft firing at them during Operation TIDAL WAVE. The bombing mission took place in Bucharest, Romania. Dailey, along with other Unkoowns, were buried in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetry of Bolovan, Plolesti, Prahova, Romania.

After the war, many Unknowns were moved from Romania by the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) in hopes of identifying some of the bodies. Those that were unable to be identified number more than 80, according to DPAA. Those remains were interred at Ardennes American Cemetary and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetary, both of which are located in Belgium.

DPAA began looking at these Unknowns in 2017 in hopes of identifying some of the Operation TIDAL WAVE airmen.

Dailey will be buried in Charles City, Iowa. A date has yet to be set.

For family and funeral information, you can contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.