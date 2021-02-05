Releases at Gavins Point increased to stop potential ice formation

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Releases at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota is being increased Friday ahead of extreme cold temperatures.

Releases were increased from 17,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 19,000 cfs at noon in an attempt to minimize and inflow in the lower part of the Missouri River, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Authorities said with the National Weather Service forecasting extreme cold temperatures for the next 7-10 days at the lower Missouri River, the cold could cause ice formations on the tributaries and the mainstem of the lower Missouri River.

“We expect ice forming on the tributaries will reduce inflows into the lower Missouri River. By slightly increasing releases from Gavins Point Dam, we will minimize potentially lower river stages caused by lower inflows and reduce the chance of ice jams forming in the Missouri River,” said John Remus, chief the USACE’s Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

Releases from Gavins Point will remain at 19,000 cfs until the colder-than-normal temperatures have exited the basin and tributary inflows normalize.