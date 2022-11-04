OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials at the Gavins Point Dam will start reducing releases to the winter release rate over the month of November.

The Army Corps of Engineers said that releases at Gavins Point are currently 30,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), and they will begin reducing releases starting around November 19 to get to the winter rate of 12,000 cfs. They plan to reduce release by 3,000 cfs every day until hitting 15,000 cfs. They will then reduce releases to 1,000 cfs every five days.

At Fort Randall, releases will be stepped down similarly, but about one day before Gavins Point.

John Remus, chief of the USACE, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said releases from Gavins Point for this winter will be similar to the last winter.

Remus said the Corps will continue to provide flow support at 500 cfs above the minimum through the end of the navigation flow support season which will end on November 28, at the mouth of the Missouri River. At Sioux City, flow support is expected to end on November 19.

Even with some rain in October, runoff in the upper basin of the Missouri River was only 73% of the average. For the entire upper basin of the Missouri River, yearly runoff is forecast to be 76% of the average at 19.4 million-acre feet. About 90% of the Missouri River basin has been either abnormally dry or drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Drought conditions are expected to persist for most of the upper basin through the end of January.

Regarding hydropower, the six mainstem power plants generated 689 million kWh of electricity in October, more than 100 million less than the 817 million kWh average for October.