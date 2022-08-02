SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched to a cell phone tower on Monday after a worker was reportedly injured.

According to a press release from the fire rescue department, around 4:47 p.m. on Monday, a person was reported trapped and injured in a cell phone tower in the 800 block of Florence Avenue.

Officials stated the worker was trapped about 200 feet above ground after a pole dislodged, pinning the worker’s foot. Two workers on the tower freed the trapped worker and lowered him to a platform about 150 feet above the ground.

The SCFR used a high-angle rope rescue team and climbed the tower to the platform. The worker was lowered to the ground, and they sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The worker was taken to the hospital after the response for treatment.

Sixteen SCFR members responded to the scene.