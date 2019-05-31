Releases at Gavins Point to increase Saturday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Releases from Gavins Point will be increased Saturday to 75,000 cfs.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced the increase Thursday, just days after they increased releases to 70,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) Wednesday. The inflows into Gavins Point is currently 68,000 cfs.

John Remus, the chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said the increased releases are due to rainfall flowing into reservoirs at Gavins Point and others further up the system at a rate higher than average.

“Runoff into the upper Missouri River above Sioux City has remained high, and unfortunately, the rain continues to fall in the places we don’t need it,” Remus said.

Runoff upstream of Sioux City is more than 7.5 million acre feet (MAF) compared to the long-term average of 3.3 MAF.

They said the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center showed one to four inches of rainfall in South Dakota and Nebraska in the last five days.

“We have reduced flows from Garrison Dam to 15,000 cfs to offset some of the high flows entering the system from Garrison to Gavins Point. This will provide additional relief in the Oahe and Fort Randall pools,” said Remus.

Gavins Point has very limited flood control storage. It currently has 0.042 MAF in it flood control storage, which is 31 percent filled.

More information about releases and river stages downstream from Gavins Point Dam is available here and from the National Weather Service, Missouri Basin River Forecast Center.

