Relatively quiet week ahead

Last week three significant snow systems moved through our area, and surprisingly, when we got the least amount of snow, blizzard warnings were in effect.

The blizzard warnings have now expired. We are still dealing with very tough road conditions this morning, and they will slowly get better throughout the day ahead of us.

We have a wind chill advisory in effect for some areas around Siouxland this morning. The advisories will expire at 8am this morning, as temperatures will slowly rise.

We will have an overall cold day ahead of us, but generally staying dry, with building cloud coverage in the afternoon. A few flurries could fall overnight, and light snow showers are possible tomorrow also.

Accumulation will be limited with light snowfall tonight and tomorrow. Some areas could see a dusting, with one or two spots seeing up to a quarter of an inch of snow. Overall, this will be nothing like the last three storms that just blasted through Siouxland.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Wednesday and Thursday, but we have a better chance to see more accumulation as we travel to Friday.

Right now it is looking like light to moderate snow could fall on Friday, but snow totals should remain lower that the last few storms.

Sunny skies return for next weekend, but so do the cold temperatures, with single digits returning to Siouxland.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News