Rejoice Community Church Banquet serves hundreds on Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the help a few generous area restaurants, hundreds of people were able food from restaurants who donated to the church.

For 16 years, the Rejoice Church has been handing out home cooked Thanksgiving meals.

This year, due to COVID-19, people were instructed to drive up to the church where volunteers handed warm meals through their car window. Those who were unable to make the drive had the opportunity to have the free meal delivered to their door.

“It’s even harder to have the opportunity to share a meal with somebody so just that fact that we can provide that, I know we can’t dine with them in person but hopefully the great thing is just to give people hope to share the gospel in that, it’s great it’s great for the people here to be able to serve our the community,” said Pastor Mike Metton of the Rejoice Community Church.

Roughly 600 people were served today. Volunteers telling us how happy it made them to help out.

“It kinda just makes me have a little bit of joy inside. I love that I can give back to the community and this is my heart, I just love it,” said Brooklyn Schnetzer, a volunteer at the Rejoice Community Church.

“We just feel so humbly thankful, that we can do this, in a year like this. We’re just amazed at the number of people that we have,” said Adri Rulusch, a volunteer at the Rejoice Community Church.

55 total turkeys were prepared. About 30 people were there to make it all happen.

if you’d like to help and you didn’t have the chance to participate for this meal, you can still donate to the Rejoice Church. They will be serving the community throughout the holiday season.