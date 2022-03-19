SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Spring just around the corner, the City of Sioux City is getting ready for their annual community event.

According to the release, the City of Sioux City announced that registration has opened for the Sioux City Litter Dash, a litter cleanup aimed to help beautify the Siouxland community and reduce the impact of litter on the environment.

Volunteers will form a team of at least 10 people and designate a team captain.

The event begins at noon on April 29 with a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally at the Siouxland Expo Center where teams will receive collection materials, including gloves and bags. Following lunch, each group will go to their assigned location.

Early pickup for collection materials we will be available at the Expo Center starting Monday, April 25 for teams that can’t make the volunteer rally and lunch on the scheduled event day.

In case of inclement weather, team captains will be notified and the Litter Dash will be rescheduled to May 6 at noon.

More details can be found at the event webpage and registration will be open from March 15 to April 18. For additional questions, email litterdash@sioux-city.org or call Roger Bentz (City of Sioux City Environmental Services Division) at 712-279-6349.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. All participants will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to the event; volunteers under the age of 18 will need to submit a waiver signed by a parent/guardian. A link to complete an online waiver of liability is available through the event web page.