Registration opens for Mighty Mo Run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Parks & Recreation announced on Friday registration is now open for the Mighty Mo Run.

The annual event will be held on September 17-19, Friday through Sunday, and features a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Full Marathon Race.

The route will begin and end at the Siouxland Expo Center, following the Missouri River Front Trail of Sioux City and parts of the South Sioux City trail system through the Flatwater Crossing Development.

Race Information

Friday, September 17 – 5K and Packet Pickup, Start time 6:30 p.m., Fee $25.00

Saturday, September 18 – 10K and Packet Pickup, Start time 7:30 a.m., Fee $30.00

Sunday, September 19 – Half Marathon, Start Time 7:30 a.m., Fee $60.00

Sunday, September 19 – Full Marathon, Start Time 7:30 a.m., Fee $75.00

Anyone interested in participating must plan on arriving at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled race times.

A Health and Wellness Expo will be held on September 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the Siouxland Expo Center where racers can also visit some of the area’s health and wellness companies.

Registration ends on July 31. For more information, click here.