Registration open for Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — To kick off the weekend of Saturday in the Park, the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade is returning to Sioux City.

Photo courtesy of the Tyson Events Center/Spectra Venue Management.

The parade will begin at the Tyson Events Center, making a left out out of the parking lot onto Pierce Street. Continuing on Pierce Street route will turn right on 3rd Street ending on Iowa Street. Tens of thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds.

🥳Make plans for the #SiouxCity Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown #SiouxCity on July 1st! 🆓 https://t.co/zkDVirhrRC — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) June 8, 2021

Lineup for the parade begins at 4 p.m., with a start time slated for 6 p.m.

Registration is now open for anyone who’d like to sign up their group or organization for the parade. Those interested can download a registration form at the Tyson Center website or contact the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center at 712-279-4850.