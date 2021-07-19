Registration open for Alzheimer’s event in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Registration has opened for those wanting to participate in a walk dedicated to ending Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association is holding the 2021 Sioux City Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront on October 3.

Registration opened on July 12, and to-be participants can register on this website.

“We are excited to see and walk with everyone in person again this year. More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support to families in Iowa while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention,” said Development Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter Lacy Abbott.

The organization said more than 66,000 people live with the disease in Iowa.