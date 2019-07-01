Registration is open for Youth for Christ Golf Classic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local golfers are getting the opportunity to help develop and sustain youth programs designed to help lost and unnoticed kids by taking part in this year’s Youth for Christ Golf Classic.

The event will take place on July 15, at Sioux City Country Club Golf Course.

The deadline for single-entry golfers and teams to register for the Golf Classic is July 12. For a $250 entry fee per golfer, you will receive a cart, 18 holes of golf, and practice range at the Sioux City Country Club, a sleeve of golf balls and golf shirt.

The proceeds that are raised from the Golf Classic help provide resources for developing and sustaining youth programs. Those programs are designed to help the lost and unnoticed kids that may be heading down a destructive path. The classic helps raise the funds needed to engage those kids on the fringe in our communities.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.