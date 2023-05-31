SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual race that invites Siouxlanders to explore the city while riding bikes and running is still open for registration.

The Sioux City Urban Scramble is set to take place on June 17. The annual event encourages participants to explore the city by walking 3-5 miles and biking 20-30 miles. Participants also take place in challenges at local businesses in the Sioux City area. The race is open to those age 14 and up but at least one member of the team must be an adult.

Participants will need to bring their own Bicycle, helmet and water along with a spare tube tire and cell phone. Teams will need to visit a number of checkpoints and will have four hours to complete the race. If the race is not complete the team will be picked up by city vehicles.

After the race participants will be able to engage in an after party including an award ceremony, pizza, soda, water and beer for those over the age of 21.

Registration for the event is open until June 16. However, those wishing to get a free t-shirt must register by Friday. Registration is $80 and those looking to register can call Parks & Recreation at (712) 279-6126 or visit the event webpage. More info on the race can be found in the race booklet.