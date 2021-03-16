Registration for next vaccine clinic to open on Thursday afternoon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The next public COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Woodbury County is scheduled for Thursday, Monday, March 29th, and Tuesday, March 30th at the Tyson Events Center.

These clinics are for first doses of the vaccine and will be held in the mornings on the listed dates. The groups eligible to register for an appointment to receive their first dose of the vaccine include anyone in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, and has been expanded to also include individuals age 16 years of age and older with underlying conditions that may put them at increased risk of severe illness. The included underlying conditions are determined by the CDC and can be found on the CDC website.



Online registration for this clinic can be accessed at the Siouxland District Health Department website beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.



For individuals that do not have the ability to make the appointment online, SDHD will have assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling 712-234-3922 beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday. This line is reserved for those who are unable to use the online appointment scheduling. This phone number is a special phone bank line that will not be operational until registration for appointments is opened. Appointments will not be taken at this number before that time.



The following groups are eligible to register for a vaccination appointment:

First responders including firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, and childcare workers

Food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing workers who live or work in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (not including college dormitories)

Inspectors responsible for hospitals, long-term care, and child safety

Correctional facility staff

Individuals age 65 and older

Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine

Individuals age 16 years of age and older with underlying conditions that may put them at increased risk of severe illness

This expanded eligibility group includes a large percentage of Woodbury County residents, and not everyone who is eligible will be able to schedule an appointment right away, as the amount of vaccine available is not enough for this entire group. It will take weeks to work through this group.