Registration for 2020 Liter Dash now open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is inviting residents, businesses, schools, and community groups to coordinate a term for the Sioux City Litter Dash to help beautiful and clean up the community.

The Sioux City Litter Dast is a litter clean up, that will help reduce the impact of litter on Siouxland’s environment.

The City of Sioux City is working together with the community to have a positive impact on the community, as litter creates a negative impact on the environment, aesthetic appeal to the community, and economic development.

Those who wish to volunteer for this event will send a strong anti-litter message and will also receive recognition for your commitment to improving the community.

Those who wish to participate in a team will need to designate a team captain and fill out the team registration form online by clicking here.

If you do not have a team, you can sign up to participate and will be placed into a team.

The teams will join others at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, for a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

At the lunch, each team will receive collection materials including bags and gloves.

Following the lunch, each team will then go to their designated location for clean-up.

If the weather does not cooperate, each team captain will be notified and the Litter Dash will be rescheduled to Friday, May 1.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate.

All participants will be required to sign a liability waiver before the event, and volunteers under the age of 18 will need to submit a waiver signed by a legal parent or guardian.

You can find a link to complete an online waiver of liability through the Litter Dash event page.

Registration for the Litter Dash is open now until March 31.

For any questions you have, you can send an email to litterdash@sioux-city.org or you can call John Byrnes, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, at 712-224-6483.