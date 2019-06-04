Register now for the 9th Annual ‘Leader of the Pack’ fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 9th Annual “Leader of the Pack” fundraiser is now a few weeks away. Jennifer Hart with the Food Bank of Siouxland stopped by the KCAU 9 studio to share the details with us.
The event takes place Saturday, June 22nd, at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. You’re asked to register by Monday, June 10th to qualify for some extra goodies. You can register online here, or call the Food Bank of Siouxland at 712-255-9741, ext. 205, for more information.
Events this year include:
– Timed 5K or 15K Run
– Inside-the-Park 10K Bike Ride (not timed)
– Outside-the-Park Bike Rides (9.2, 16.2 or 29.2 miles – not timed)
– Timed Cycle-Run (16.2-mile outside-the-park bike + 5K inside-the-park run)
– 5K Walk
– Kids 1K Fun Run/Bike
– Fitness Challenges by CrossFit BEO
