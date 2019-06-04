Register now for the 9th Annual ‘Leader of the Pack’ fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 9th Annual “Leader of the Pack” fundraiser is now a few weeks away. Jennifer Hart with the Food Bank of Siouxland stopped by the KCAU 9 studio to share the details with us.

The event takes place Saturday, June 22nd, at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. You’re asked to register by Monday, June 10th to qualify for some extra goodies. You can register online here, or call the Food Bank of Siouxland at 712-255-9741, ext. 205, for more information.

Events this year include: