Register for Fore! Women Golf Tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you need a good reason to get out on the golf course before the cold weather moves in, the Junior League of Sioux City has the perfect chance. The organization is teeing up to host their annual Fore! Women Golf Tournament.

This charity tournament will consist of teams of four women each playing 9 holes. The first tee-off is set for 3 p.m. Friday, September 13 at the Whispering Creek Golf Club.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League of Sioux City. The Junior League of Sioux City, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Registration for the tournament will start two hours before the shotgun start at 3 p.m.

For teams to register it is $270 and for an individual golfer, it is $65. That cost includes dinner after the tournament and the evening social. If you’re interested in registering or learning more information, click here.

Abby Rook and Kaylee Betterton stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.