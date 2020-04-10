Regional Medical Coordination Center provides resources to Northwestern Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People are learning about new details about the Regional Medical Coordination Center in Sioux City set up by the Iowa National Guard.

The center was set earlier this week.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds broke down the resources available to Region Three, which covers Northwestern Iowa.

“As of yesterday, in Region Three, we had one COVID-19 patient that was hospitalized. No COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. We have one that was in the ICU and one patient on a ventilator. There are 399 inpatient beds available, 32 ICU beds, and 51 ventilators ready for patient care,” Reynolds said.

The National Guard is set up at the Armory in Sioux City and is tasked with working alongside local health care professionals to facilitate information sharing and coordinating resources throughout the area and across the state.