Regional kick-off conference held for 2020 Census

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland taking steps early to prepare for the 2020 Census count.

During a regional kick-off conference Saturday morning, five local leaders including, South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch, discussed the importance of the census on local funding and providing part-time jobs to many residents. One Sioux City School Board member says uncounted Iowans affect regional educational funding for the school district.

“If you are not counted, what that means is that we will lose money. Money that we receive through federal aid through Title I and Title IV. And those are things that are important to us because federal funding for the school district means that that’s equitable funding that we are not currently receiving from the state,” said Miyuki Nelson a member of the Sioux City Community School Board.

Nelson says about 70% of students in Sioux City qualify for the Title I assistance. Some of those funds go toward things like providing school lunches to kids in need and one on one tutoring sessions.

