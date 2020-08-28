Reduced bond denied for man accused in Yankton homicide

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to lower bond for a man accused of killing a Yankton woman nearly a year ago.

De’Von Taye Lopez appeared before First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering Thursday afternoon and asked for a reduction in his $1 million, cash-only bond. Lopez is accused of killing 61-year-old Deborah Lynn Schock last September.

Defense attorney Chris Nipe stated that Lopez would not be a flight risk, has no prior felony convictions, and would wear an ankle monitor.

But, Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery raised concerns that Lopez may be a flight risk, citing a previous arrest warrant for failing to appear in Hughes County.

