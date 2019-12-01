Red Kettle Campaign now accepts mobile donations

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, two ways to donate via Apple Pay and Google Pay to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign are incorporated next to the Army’s iconic red shield on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KSFY) – For the first time ever, people looking to donate money to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers can do so, not only in the traditional way by dropping money into the red kettle, but also by scanning the codes that are at every location.

“Lots of people walk by and say ‘I don’t have any cash, I don’t have any change,” said Major Mary Hunt with the Salvation Army in Aberdeen.

The Red Kettle Campaign is in its 129th year. This is the first time people can donate without having to use cash.

“You can actually do Apple Pay or Google Pay, we call it Kettle Pay,” Major Hunt said.

The process is simple.

“Use your camera on your smartphone, you can either take a picture of the QR Code, or you can use the bump-tag on the other side of the sticker,” Tony Jones, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Salvation Army in Aberdeen.

Major Mary Hunt and the volunteers ringing bells are just trying to spread the word about the new feature to as many people as they can.

“We’re trying to talk to them about it, and let them know that ‘hey, you don’t have cash, you can still donate,” Major Hunt said.

One of those volunteers is Dale Powers. He is hoping to see people donate with the new method, and help spread the holiday cheer.

“I have not yet had one person donate through this system, I don’t know if people are wary about it being a new system,” said Volunteer Dale Powers.

Major Mary hopes this can encourage more people to donate, but if it doesn’t she still expects her team to reach the donation goals.

“Our goal is $200,000, and $70,000 of that comes from our kettles,” Major Mary said.

According to the Salvation Army’s website, the campaign raised more than $142 million nationwide last year.

