Red Kettle Campaign falling short of $140,000 goal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Salvation Army has yet to meet their $140,000 goal for their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

As of Wednesday, the Siouxland Salvation Army has raised $110,325.94 towards their goal of $140,000. The campaign has struggled this year due to severe winter weather and COVID-19.

The public can help The Salvation Army reach its goal by donating on their website. Donations can still be counted through January 15, 2021.

The Siouxland Salvation Army would like to thank anyone who has donated to their campaign.