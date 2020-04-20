Red flag warning issued for Siouxland, grassland fire danger extreme

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire and Rescue announced a red flag warning for much of Iowa with an extreme threat in Siouxland Monday.

The red flag warning will last until 7 p.m. as winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph.

The fire department has asked Siouxlanders to avoid burning as dry conditions could cause rapid fire spread.

