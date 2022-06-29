SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, which includes Siouxland counties.

The warning is in effect Wednesday until to 8 p.m. The warning is in effect in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa.

The specific counties included in the South Dakota are Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton.

In Nebraska, the warning was issued for Antelope, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, and Knox counties.

Iowa counties affected are Sioux, Plymouth, and Woodbury.

The NWS of Sioux Falls stated the warning is due to winds and low relative humidity. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are coming from the south with gusts up to 45 mph while the humidity may reach as low as 20%. Meanwhile, temperatures are in the upper 90s. With the conditions, the NWS warns that any fires that may develop could spread rapidly.