SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — A red flag warning has been issued for parts of southeast South Dakota, Nebraska, and parts of northwest Iowa for Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category on Friday. The warning will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m.

Strong northwest winds, possibly reaching speeds up to 55 mph along with dry fuels and low humidity will cause dangerous fire weather conditions.

Recent rains in parts of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota may help prevent rapid fire spread.

Southwest Minnesota is not in the Red Flag Warning, but may still experience higher than average fire chances due to weather conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either currently occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperature are common contributors to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service recommends that during the warning period, anyone should avoid outdoor burning, people should make sure to properly discard smoking materials, vehicles should be kept off dry grass, and activities that may create sparks should be avoided.

The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It does not include cured agricultural crops and does not reflect the conditions of mowed ditches.

For more information, visit NWS Sioux Falls and NWS Omaha.