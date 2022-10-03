SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several waves of volunteers from the Red Cross have been in Florida even before Hurricane Ian made land fall.

Team members from Iowa, including Sioux City, as well as Nebraska traveled to Florida and joined the recovery efforts.

Everything from emergency shelter, rations, clean up to help with filing for assistance and as recovery is expected to take a long time, officals told KCAU 9 it’s so important to have a steady flow of volunteers.

“Every two weeks, that entire workforce turns over so people can go home, they can be with their families, they can refresh, rejuvenate. It is critical that we have people to continue to be availible in the weeks ahead,” said Tammy Lee of the American Red Cross.

So far, more than 500,000 homes and businesses are still without power in Florida.

Officials said it will be until the weekend before most of the power is restored.