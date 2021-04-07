Red Cross hosts blood drive at Wayne State College

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Over at Wayne State College, The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive in the student center for students and faculty.

The drive was by appointment only. 65 people came out to donate.

Organizers said that while the donation rate around northeast Nebraska has been steady, it’s important to keep donating because there is a constant need.

“Blood is a constant need and if there are no donors, there’s no blood so we really need people to come out and help and donate,” said Wendy Benson.

The Red Cross also plans on hosting another blood drive at the college coming up on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.