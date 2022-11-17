OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — The Red Bull Ice Scramble is coming back to Okoboji this year.

The Red Bull Ice Scramble consists of a UTV race featuring unique course elements and a thrilling competition. After a successful race last year, it will return to the lake with another custom build shot short course featuring frozen corners, bumps and jumps. Up to 50 racers can enter the race and professional off-road racer Andrew Carlson will be in attendance.

The University of Okoboji Winter Games started in 1981 with a small broomball tournament. Since that time the event has grown and changed, adding events like flag football, softball, bags tournaments, and other games. It’s also becoming a way for visitors to get out in the middle of winter.

The Red Bull Ice Scramble will consist of two classes with prizes for first, second, and third in each class. The top prize for the pro class will be a $5,000 manufacturer’s gift card and the first place for the sportsman class will be a set of BFGoodrich tires and $500.

Andrew Carlson at the Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

Andrew Carlson competes in the Pro SXS class at the Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

Blake Enloe competes in the Pro SXS class at the Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

The starting line at the Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

Detail of studded tires at Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

Dean Strable and Maverik Gregory race down the straightaway at the Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

Pro SXS winner John Boos leads over second place finisher Andrew Carlson at the Red Bull Ice Scramble in Okoboji, USA on January 29, 2022

The Red Bull Ice Scramble is the first SXS event of the year for Red Bull with both professionals and amateur racers. There will be seven other races this year with the final one taking place in December in Glamis, California.