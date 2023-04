SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents may be seeing their recycling picked up a day late this week.

According to a press release from the city, Gill Hauling notified the city that due to one truck being out of commission, some recycling will be picked up late. The release did not specify which parts of the routes would be delayed.

Customers should leave their recycle bins out until the recycling is collected.

Anyone with questions can contact Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151.